The Shockingly Low Price Of TVGuide.com Goes To Show How Little Content Is Worth Online

TVGuide.com is for sale.



24 million people go there each month.

For reference, that makes it about the same size as Buzzfeed and maybe 10 million uniques smaller than Gawker Media.

Guess how much TVGuide.com is going for?

Yahoo is considering a bid of about $20 million, according to AllThingsD.

It just goes to show: there is a glut of inventory on the Internet for consumer-packaged goods and other mid-tier advertisers to choose from.

It’s making the sites that produce content against that inventory very cheap.

