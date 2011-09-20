The Astonishing Lifetime Costs Of Owning A Dog

Photo: Katie Cawley

Bloomberg’s Rankings Team released an excellent study over the weekend, comparing the costs of a high-end Australian Labradoodle living the good life in New York versus a run-of-the-mill, but decidedly fuss-free mutt.It takes a lot of money to own anything in New York, but the lifetime costs of owning a Labradoodle nearly put us in sticker shock: $274,171.53. The mutt only costs $59,668,88.



You can take a look at Bloomberg’s methodology here, which assumes the Labradoodle is purebred and enjoys family trips two weeks out of the year and deluxe room and board another two weeks.

Here are some highlights from the study:

The basics–buying, neutering/spaying, and microchipping the pet–would cost $2,500 for the Labradoodle and only $100 for a mutt found on Petfinder.com (note the site costs an additional $22.99).

Training the Labradoodle commands a $625 enrollment fee for Biscuit & Bath’s “Puppy Kindergarten” (six classes) and “Basic Obedience & Manners” (six classes), while the mutt owner only pays $99 for “Mutt Manners” training class and $16.99 for a Housetraining For Dummies book.

Paying a firm like Scooby Doo to clean up your dog’s business would ring up $1,079.88 for the Labradoodle; the mutt’s Pooper Scooper and biodegradable bags total $802.50.

Housing the Labradoodle costs $4,979.98 for a Cape Cod Cozy Cottage Kennel Dog House (with PetCool heater and A/C) versus $61 to house the mutt, courtesy of Wal-Mart.

Feeding the Labradoodle costs $21,894.55 for a lifetime supply of Dr. Billingham’s BARF and $1,500 for nitrate-free, hormone-free, antibiotic-free preservative dog treats, compared with $5,342 for the mutt’s lifetime supply of Pedigree and $900 treats like Beggin’ Strips.

Routine vet care costs $3,120 for both pets, but looking good takes work and the Labradoodle needs $93,600 for its regular salon visits.

Doggie day care for the Labradoodle is $9,744 for a two-week stay at the New York Dog Spa and Hotel. The mutt only needs $7,056 for a two-week stay at PetsHotel at PetSmart.

Throw in everything else Bloomberg cited, including a lifetime supply of toys, dog-lover T-shirts, pet travel basics, orthopedic mats, and cremation costs, and you get the grand total of $274,171.53 for the Labradoodle.

