The Shocking Collapse Of Grain Shipments Via Rail

The latest Rail Time Indicators report from the Association of American Railroads is out.



It confirms that rail volume was pretty mediocre in August, which will surprise nobody.

But this chart really stood out for us, because we remember earlier this year, when there was tons of talk about a huge grain boom.

Now look at the golden yellow line. Now only have weekly rail carloads of grain dropped sharply from the beginning of the year, but they’ve dropped during a period when (seasonally) shipments have usually risen.

Photo: AAR

