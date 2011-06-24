The Shock Rally Continues, As Stocks Prepare For Second Straight Week Of Gains

Stocks are up across the board today — Europe, US, etc. — by a solid margin.



We call it a shock rally, because it started yesterday on a day filled with bad news.

Perhaps the most notable thing is that despite all the worrying, if we closed today around here, we’d be looking at the second-straight week of gains for equities. Surprised?

Here’s a look at S&P futures since last Friday. Volatile as heck, but higher.

