The ShipYourEnemiesGlitter Auction Has Passed $70,000

Viral sensation ShipYourEnemiesGlitter.com is up for sale and the auction has surpassed $70,000 with three days to go.

Website auction site Flippa is running the auction and has received more than 330 bids for the website which anonymously ships your enemies – or mates you want to play a practical joke on – glitter.

The site only launched last week. In four days it had clocked 2.5 million visitors, had made more than $20,000 in sales and its founder Mathew Carpenter had had enough.

He listed the site for sale. The auction started at $1. A short time ago the highest bid was a staggering $70,300.

Ship Your Enemies Glitter is now up for sale on Flippa with a starting bid of $1. https://t.co/JxuKeFQyoO — Mathew Carpenter (@matcarpenter) January 16, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.