'The Shining' Is Probably Getting A Movie Prequel

Jack Nicholson, star of Kubrick’s 1980 original film.

Photo: Warner Bros.

It’s going to be an interesting few years for fans of “The Shining.”In addition to author Stephen King crafting a sequel to the 36-year-old novel, Doctor Sleep, due out in 2013, the L.A Times is reporting that Warner Bros. is considering a prequel to Stanley Kubrick‘s 1980 horror classic.



The studio has spoken to Laeta Kalogridis about “crafting a new take” on the material. Kalogridis previously wrote Martin Scorsese‘s “Shutter Island” and executive produced James Cameron‘s “Avatar.”

The prequel would reportedly explore the Torrance family’s life prior to their trip to the Overlook hotel.

Warner Bros. insists that any discussions on the purposed prequel is “in a very early stage and not even formally in development.”

