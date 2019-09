The Shanghai Composite hit a new post-crisis low last night, touching 2089.02. It ended up closing at 2102.23, having fallen by 0.38% on the session.



The index is now down 4% this year, and 14% over the last year.

Here’s a 5-yeart chart of the index via Yahoo Finance.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.