Blake Lively goes up against a great white shark in the squirm-inducing 'The Shallows' trailer

Summer movies have long played with our fear of the water, going back to “Jaws” in 1975.

And the latest in the genre pits Blake Lively against a really hungry great white shark.

In “The Shallows,” Lively plays a surfer on a secluded beach who suddenly encounters a great white shark. Though she is only 200 yards from shore, the shark won’t let her get there. Leading to a battle of wills for her to survive.

Watch the graphic trailer below. The movie opens June 29.

