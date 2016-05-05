Blake Lively goes up against a great white shark in the squirm-inducing 'The Shallows' trailer

Jason Guerrasio
Blake Lively Shallows SonySony‘The Shallows.’

Summer movies have long played with our fear of the water, going back to “Jaws” in 1975.

And the latest in the genre pits Blake Lively against a really hungry great white shark. 

In “The Shallows,” Lively plays a surfer on a secluded beach who suddenly encounters a great white shark. Though she is only 200 yards from shore, the shark won’t let her get there. Leading to a battle of wills for her to survive. 

Watch the graphic trailer below. The movie opens June 29.

NOW WATCH: Angelina Jolie has a 21-year-old lookalike

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.