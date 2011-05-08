The Shale Gas Revolution In 12 Slides

Photo: AP

Shale gas has been hailed as a potential answer to the world’s energy problems. The gas source is gaining popularity because its a cleaner form of energy and could cut global dependence on OPEC.



Yet ‘fracking,’ a crucial part of shale gas extraction, is considered dangerous and many fear its impact on the environment.

But where does shale come from? How do they get it out of the ground? How quickly is the market growing? And what environmental risks does it pose? A new report from The Global Warming Policy Foundation gives us all the details on the shale gas market, in a nutshell.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.