The Shale Gas Revolution In 12 Slides

Shale gas has been hailed as a potential answer to the world’s energy problems. The gas source is gaining popularity because its a cleaner form of energy and could cut global dependence on OPEC.
Yet ‘fracking,’ a crucial part of shale gas extraction, is considered dangerous and many fear its impact on the environment.
But where does shale come from? How do they get it out of the ground? How quickly is the market growing? And what environmental risks does it pose? A new report from The Global Warming Policy Foundation gives us all the details on the shale gas market, in a nutshell.
The Marcellus discovery alerted the world to shale gas. Similar shale sources can be found globally essentially wherever ancient seas and lakes have left deposits of mud. Exploration of shale gas basins has begun in Poland, Morocco, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, China and other places.
Shale is a common form of fine-grained sedimentary rock laid down as mud in relatively calm seas or lakes.
Shale gas is gas that remains tightly trapped in shale and consists chiefly of methane, but with ethane, propane, butane and other organic compounds mixed in.
In the 1990s, billionaire George P. Mitchell brought together techniques like horizontal drilling already in use in the oil industry, and seismic exploration and hydraulic fracking, used elsewhere, to extract shale gas. He discovered that large amounts of natural gas could be extracted from deep shales, using water and sand, rather than gel, during fracking.
Underground rock formations are mapped using sound waves and 3D reconstruction to identify the depth and thickness of shales. This may be done via air, desktop or ground surveys.
A platform for the drilling rig is leveled and hard-cored over an area of about 5 acres.
A small drilling derrick, a one tower lifting device, drills up to 12 holes down to the shale rock, encasing the borehole in five concentric sleeves of steel and concrete near the surface. Suitable shales are usually 4,000 - 12,000 feet below the surface.
A 150 foot high drilling derrick is assembled on site which then slant-drills each well horizontally into the shale formation for up to 4,000 feet in different directions. The derrick is removed after about 30 days and the wellhead capped. This sort of drilling has made shale gas more economical.
At a predetermined depth, a logging tool is inserted into the hole to determine the characteristics of rock formation. The information is analysed by geologists and engineers who determine whether there is enough gas available to make the operation profitable.
Some experts believe that only 10% of most shale gas fields are recoverable and that U.S. shale reserves may last seven years compared to the 100 year figures that many tout.
The concrete casing of the horizontal pipe is perforated and 'mud' is pumped through the holes at 5,000 psi (pounds per square inch) to fracture the rock with hairline cracks up to 1,000 feet from the pipe. The sand is used to prop open the fissures. This takes about 3-10 days.
Click here to see the Chesapeake animation on fracking.
A production wellhead 'Christmas tree' valve assembly and a set of small tanks remain on site to collect gas (and small quantities of oil), which then flow through underground pipes to a large compressor station serving a large number of wellheads and onwards to trunk pipelines.
Groundwater contamination from fracking water is a large concern. In 2009, 17 cows died in Louisiana when fracking fluids from a Chesapeake well site made their way to into the cattle's pasture. Fires and explosions at drilling sites are also not uncommon.
Wells that aren't cased properly let gas escape to aquifers that are tapped to draw well water. There have been instances in Colorado where residents have reported that they can ignite their drinking water.
The U.S. is said to have twice as much natural gas as Saudi Arabia has oil and over 30 American states are currently producing or exploring for shale.
In Asia-Eurasia China is likely to see a shale gas boom given that the government encourages the use of gas over coal. Chinese firms have invested $6 billion to learn techniques from U.S. shale gas firms. In Russia, however, Gazprom isn't pleased about competitive shale gas exports.
Shale hasn't quite taken off in Europe. To start with the geology isn't as rich and countries lack the tax breaks that the U.S. has. The industry is also expected to suffer setbacks from environmental groups and political pressure. With the hydrocarbon industry largely nationalized, however, companies don't need to haggle with landowners, though they do need to compensate them.
