THE SHAKERS: 9 Badass Activist Investors And The Deals That Made Them Famous

Shareholder activism isn’t an official form of investing, but it’s part of the larger umbrella of “value investing.” In shareholder activism, an “activist investor” acquires major stakes in a company, and tries to shake up the management or business in some way that will increase the company’s worth—resulting in a profit for the investor.



Many investors don’t like to call themselves “activist” simply because becoming activist isn’t mutual exclusive of other investment styles. There are very few serial activist investors, but the ones that are have made a name for themselves.

According to a CFO.com article in 2007, less than 10% of of 8,800 hedge funds worldwide were activist hedge funds. But the investment style is certainly pick up popularity, so we rounded up some of the activist investors that have made the most noise in the past.

