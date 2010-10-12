The Sexy Lives Of Manhattan's Hard-Partying Hotel Owners

Title: Chairman and Chief Executive Office of the Ian Schrager Company

Portfolio: Schrager used to own Studio 54 and Palladium, famed disco clubs of the 1970s, but has now moved on to bigger and better projects. Manhattan hotspots, 50 Gramercy Park North and Gramercy Park Hotel are his, and he recently completed 40 Bond, a residential facility that 'redefines luxury living.'

How he got started: After a few years in jail for income tax evasion and obstruction of justice, Schrager set his sights on opening a nightclub. And then something great happened for the hotel industry: he couldn't get a liquor licence. So he set his sights on hotels instead. He is now known as the pioneer of New York's boutique hotel scene.

Why he's successful: recognising that modern people want a comfortable place to stay while they travel, Schrager created hotels that were more than just rooms. Before Schrager, people did not socialize in the lobby, they did not drink in hotel bars, and they did not go to hotels that were also theatres, spas, and clubs. It's hard to imagine that those hotel qualities didn't always exist, but Schrager pioneered them all.