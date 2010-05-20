The Sexy Chinese Bullet Trains That Are Coming To America

Photo: Courtesy of MaxCat

Some folks are frustrated that China may capture some of the most lucrative high-speed rail contracts in the U.S., and so rob American workers of millions in stimulus money.China, of course, says its experience building its own train system makes it a natural builder of the world’s infrastructure.



We agree.

Our new Chinese trains are going to be awesome.

