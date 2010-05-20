The Sexy Chinese Bullet Trains That Are Coming To America

Gus Lubin
china bullet train giantessPhoto: Courtesy of MaxCat

Some folks are frustrated that China may capture some of the most lucrative high-speed rail contracts in the U.S., and so rob American workers of millions in stimulus money.China, of course, says its experience building its own train system makes it a natural builder of the world’s infrastructure.

We agree.

Our new Chinese trains are going to be awesome.

Source: Bombadier

243 mph

Source: China.org.cn

Source: Bombadier

Better than a Lexus

Source: Xinhua

Source: Xinhua

Elite train builders

Source: Xinhua

A ghost in the night

Source: Xinhua

Source: RailPictures.Net

Spaceship-like cockpit

Source: Xinhua

Approaching 250 mph

Source: Xinhua

China, where little boys still love trains

Source: Xinhua

Source: Xinhua

Source: Xinhua

Lock-down security

Source: Xinhua

Very aesthetically pleasing

Source: Xinhua

Source: RailPictures.Net

Pleasant, courteous staff

Source: China.org.cn

Seats rotate to look out the window

Source: China.org.cn

Complimentary drinks

Dim sum

Beautiful glass doors between train cars

Source: China.org.cn

Source: Bombadier

Source: Bombadier

Source: RailPictures.Net

Sleeker than a sports car

Source: Bombadier

