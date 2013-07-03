The Sexiest Wall Streeters Alive

Success on Wall Street means watching your ideas and work in action while making a sizable amount of money in the process.



That in and of itself is impressive, but there are some people on Wall Street that take that to the next level — they make the Street look sexy.

From bank CEOs to hedge funders and beyond, we found the 32 sexiest people in finance.

With a combination of success, power, generosity, good looks, fashion sense, and personality, these people are the full package.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.