The Sexiest Tech You'll See All Year

With Valentine’s day around the corner, it’s time for us ladies to break out the cash, shell out on expensive sweets, and conjure up some festively memorable love extravaganza to impress our significant others.



Not!

Throw that quaint philosophy out the window and get the best bang for your buck by breaking out your inner technophile. Supplemented with two sweet kisses—one chocolate—these social media and tech creations are the perfect way to truly say “I love you.”

1. Love Notes App

So you’re a copy writer—but the creative workforce has sucked you dry. No worries, we have resources to amp up your mojo and help you truly express your love on V-day. The Love Notes iPhone app gives you a repository of love quotes to spruce up any Valentine’s Day card, and make it saucy!

2. Text Diary

If you’re like me, going through the text message history on your phone can trace a pretty picture of your past. While text messages can border on felonious, they are a solid base of our relationships with one another. Make a journal or a Diary with your texts between you and your loved one, and check out Texts from Last Night if you need some inspiration. Be sure to organise them in chapters, such as “When we first met”, “Honeymoon Stage”, “Fight 1”, “Fight Over Cheese Dip”, “That time in Wisconsin”… you get the idea.

3. Google map of memorable places

Our lives are made by the places we frequent. Create a Google map of memorable places for you and your significant other that takes you through memories in a totally different way. If you want to make it really special, take screenshots of each location in Google maps’ “streetview” and curate a tumblr with photo memories of your favourite restaurants or a trip through Europe. You’ll be sure to impress!

4. Playlists

Mixtapes were the go-to gift of the 90’s, but just because the tape deck is dead doesn’t mean that brand of nostalgia must go with it. Fast forward to the present day, and an iTunes playlist is the present that touches the heart. Jazz this classic idea up with a mix of podcasts and some crazy music you know your partner’s never heard before.

5. Youtube

The Youtubiverse has just about everything under the sun—and some things the sun should never see. Just leave it up to your search skills to discover those hidden treasures. Make a YouTube playlist, and keep the sappy love stuff to a minimum to leave room for some America’s Funniest Home Videos and toilet humour. If you’re in the mood to get creative and personal, make your own video, toss in some some cheesy V-day music, and load it onto the net.

6. XtraNormal

For those who don’t own a flipcam or a video camera, Xtra Normal is a free video-making service that makes cartoon video-making as easy as typing. You may know their videos best from Geico commercials, but you can spruce things up to meet your sweetheart’s needs. Make your own cartoon video, or just check out this PYP video here.

7. Chrome Experiments

Not to over-toot the Google horn, but the Chrome Experiments are some of my favourite Internet art. These browser based designs, games and stories are a fantastic way to share fun toys—and the tools of procrastination—with your loved one. You’ll find a library full of user-generated video-games, music makers and much, much more. If you’re proficient in Javascript and HTML5 you can even create your own experiment. Check out the Wilderness Downtown, an interactive presentation of Arcade Fire’s “We Used to Wait.”

8. Facebook Causes

Love is good. Flowers are good too. So why not buy flowers through Facebook Causes, and have part of the proceeds donated to nonprofit organisations? Support causes like Keep Art in Public Schools, Invisible Children, or one of your own You’ll show how much you care, in more ways than one.

