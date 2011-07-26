The Sexiest VCs Alive!

Courting a VC can be a lot like courting a romantic interest. A mutual friend might set you up, or maybe you’re so persistent that you just make them notice you.



And then you set up a date to meet.

But, of course, the motivations for meeting with a potential investor versus meeting a potential significant other are very different.

Which is why, as with the other installments in this genre (See “The Sexiest Business Reporters Alive“), you may be relieved to learn that our criteria here was not “boobs.”

We’re more sophisticated than that. We considered hair, too.

And brains! There’s nothing sexier than brains. And presence. And confidence, poise, and authority. And wittiness. And power. And chutzpah. And charm. And talent. And success. And style. And all those other qualities that tend to arouse the animal spirits.

But it can’t hurt to have an investor who is also nice to look at. You might work harder not to disappoint.

Jalak Jobanputra Jalak invests in early stage tech companies in New York. She used to be a principal at New Venture Partners and she spearheaded the creation of NYCSeed, a fund for New York City startups. According to AngelList, she invests $50,000 to $100,000 a year in a few startups. She's invested in ticket search startup, SeatGeek, and she is an advisor to a social networking fashion startup, ShopNear.me Josh Stylman If you think this VC is sexy, you're not alone; he was recommended by two entrepreneurs, independent of each other. Stylman has been active in the startup community for well over a decade. According to his AngelList profile, he is a Dad, a self-described 'Stand-up philosopher' and he invests between $25,000 and $100,000 in five companies each year. Some of his investments include Bitly, Groupme, and Kickstarter. Marissa Campise Campise was recently poached by Venrock from Greycroft Partners, so clearly she's a hot (and sexy) commodity. She's a single mother, she paid her way through college, earning a bachelors degree from Yale, and she is a certified yoga instructor! In addition to being sexy, she's generous too. How? She teaches free classes to entrepreneurs! Ashton Kutcher Based in Los Angeles, this model/actor/Demi Moore lover is actually a savvy tech investor. He has investments in Foursquare and Skype, and in a handful of lesser known, but very promising, startups. Kutcher is also an entrepreneur himself. During his successful run on 'That 70s Show,' he co-founded a film and TV production company which has produced television shows such as 'Punk'd' and 'Beauty and the Geek.' Amish Jani Jani is a founding partner of the New York-focused venture fund, FirstMark Capital, and currently holds the title of Managing Director. He is also a mentor for the TechStars accelerator program and some of his current investments include Luminosity, a website that helps users improve their cognitive skills, and shopping websites, Shopify and Lot 18. Christina Brodbeck Brodbeck was a founding team member of YouTube and, according to AngelList, she has invested between $15,000 to $25,000 in companies such as Enole and Texting.ly. She lives in San Francisco and is about to launch her own company called TheIceBreak. It attempts to use technology to solve psychological and emotional problems in relationships. The company logo has a heart in it, which means it probably has something to do with tackling the problems of lovers! Sexy. Chris Dixon Dixon is a very active member of the New York City tech startup scene. After founding Hunch in 2007, a site that provides users with personalised recommendations from their friends, Dixon eventually started investing in other startups, including Kickstarter, Cardpool and Canvas Networks. Dayna Grayson Grayson's resume is hot: a BS from the University of Virginia and an MBA from Harvard Business School. She invests in tech startups for North Bridge Venture Partners, and she is on the board of the Independent Film Festival of Boston. Ben Lerer Lerer is the sexy CEO of the urban man's lifestyle newsletter, Thrillist. He invests mostly in conjunction with his father, Ken Lerer (co-founder of The Huffington Post) through their startup venture fund, Lerer Media Ventures. Since they started the fund in 2010, they have invested in startups including the social media site, Hot Potato (acquired by Facebook), email invitation service, Paperless Post, and tech gadget Q&A site, GDGT. Justin Timberlake The pop-star singer who brought 'sexy back' has also been bringing money to a handful of tech startups, including photo-sharing company, Stipple, and Miso Media, a music education technology company. Perhaps Timberlake has become more active in the tech world having played the role of Napster-founder, Sean Parker, in The Social Network. At the end of last month, Timberlake is reported to have taken a major role in the $35 million purchase of MySpace. Justin, thanks for bringing sexy to the VC world. Joshua Kushner At 26, Kushner is likely the youngest sexy VC. He is the founder of Thrive Capital and also Vostu, which has kind of become the 'Zynga of Brazil.' He founded Vostu as a junior at Harvard and it now has some 35 million registered users, with more than 180 employees. Granted, he had some pretty good connections: His dad is real estate mogul Charles Kushner, and his brother Jared owns the New York Observer and is married to Ivanka Trump. Still, he's gotten awfully far thanks to his own initiative, and that's sexy. Know what's sexier than sexy VCs? Meet The Sexiest Startup CEOs On Earth >> Or, if you dare… Check out the Sexiest Programmers!

