The Sexiest Programmers Alive!

Stereotypically shy and introverted (and usually bespectacled), many programmers like life under the radar.



But some programmers couldn’t get ignored even if they tried – because they’re so darn sexy!

Note: Given that there are far more male programmers than females, we made an extra effort to find some sexy ladies who love to code.

Neal O'Mara, Programmer at HelloFax Neal is so smart he started programming when he was seven years old. Here's his profile (aside from the nice one in his photo): He went to school at Bucknell, lives in San Francisco and is the programmer for Hellofax, which makes it easier to send faxes, sign documents and fill out forms online. Sara Chipps, Programmer, Girl Develop It Charlie Cheever, Co-founder of Quora; Former Engineer at Facebook Charlie is the co-founder of Quora, and used to be an engineer and manager at Facebook, where he oversaw the creation of Facebook Connect and the Facebook Platform. He left the company to start his own, which makes him a gutsy risk-taker. And that's sexy. Leah Culver, CEO and Founder of Convore; Former Lead Developer at Pownce Cover girl-worthy Leah is a hardcore programmer. She says on her personal website: 'I'm passionate about open source and open specifications, particularly OAuth and OEmbed. I love trying out new programming languages and have developed an iPhone application for Pancast.' Wow, that's hot! Dave Goldberg, Programmer at Contently This fist-pumping 29 year-old works for Contently, a startup that pairs expert freelance writers with clients in need of quality content. Dave is single and his favourite language to code in is MIPS. That sounds hot! Daniel Doubrovkine, Programmer at Art.sy Tracy Chou, Engineer at Quora Tracy is a software engineer at Quora with a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering and a master's degree in Computer Science, both from Stanford. Hot! She also likes cupcakes and cute animals. So cute. Mike LeBeau, Senior Software Engineer at Google Nelly Yusupova, CTO of Webgrrls International; Founder of Digitalwoman.com Even though Nelly lets her hair down, Nelly's mission is a serious one: to expand opportunities for women in tech. Since 2004, she has been the leader of the New York City chapter of Webgrrls International, a networking organisation that aims to assist women in, or those interested in technology. Nelly is also the founder of Digitalwoman.com, an Internet consulting company that helps small and mid-sized companies get online, manage their brands, and maximise the power of social media. Before this, Nelly was a programmer and Web developer for PaineWebber, the stock brokerage company acquired by UBS. Acqisitions, those are sexy. Peter Lai, Programmer at Crocodoc Peter got not one but two degrees from MIT: one in computer science and one in brain and cognitive science. Hot! When he's not programming for Crocodoc, which allows users to mark up PDFs, Word documents, and PowerPoint presentations online, he is a self-described Batman, according to the Crocodoc website. Marissa Mayer, VP and Programmer at Google Marissa is the best known in this bunch in no small part because of her high ranking position at Google - and her enduring good looks. She is the Vice President of Location and Local Services there and she joined the company in 1999 as Google's first female engineer. That's impressive, and impressive is sexy. Over the years, Marissa's efforts have included designing and developing Google's search interface, internationalizing the site to more than 100 languages and launching more than 100 features and products. Before joining Google, Mayer worked at the UBS research lab (Ubilab) in Zurich, Switzerland, and at SRI International in Menlo Park, California. Jon Hoffman, Programmer at Foursquare Judging from his Facebook photos, Jon hikes and runs marathons. Sexy, right. He graduated from Carnegie Mellon, and prior to working at Foursquare, Jon was a vice president at Goldman Sachs. Kristin Vincent, Director of User Experience at Scholastic; former Information Developer at IBM Kristin's career is as full as her lips and glowing smile. Before working at Scholastic, she was Senior Manager of Information Architecture at Barnesandnoble.com. Before that, she was an information developer at IBM. Hilary Mason, Chief Scientist at bit.ly; co-founder of HackNY Rasmus Lerdorf, Develop at WePay Rasmus is the best known of this attractive bunch. He's the only one with a Wikipedia entry. That's hot. The usually bearded Denmark native created the PHP (Hypertext Preprocessor) scripting language and contributed to the Apache HTTP Server. Now, he contributes his genius to WePay, a San Francisco company that makes it easy for groups to collect and manage their money online. Kushal Dave, Software Engineer at Foursquare Now check out some of the richest programmers alive: The First 20 Facebook Employees: Where Are They Now?

