The Sexiest Developers Alive!

When one thinks of a stereotypical programmer, what comes to mind is likely a nerdy, glasses-wearing introvert.

At Business Insider, we’re breaking that stereotype by proving that programmers can be beautiful, too. We’ve done our research and sought out the most attractive programmers and developers, and we even held an open nomination process (and we received some smokin’ hot nominees).

As a result, we handpicked the 15 hottest guys and gals in the business, and we’re presenting our annual rundown of the hottest programmers, developers, and coders around.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.