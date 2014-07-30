The Sexiest Developers Alive!

When one thinks of a stereotypical programmer, what comes to mind is likely a nerdy, glasses-wearing introvert.
At Business Insider, we’re breaking that stereotype by proving that programmers can be beautiful, too. We’ve done our research and sought out the most attractive programmers and developers, and we even held an open nomination process (and we received some smokin’ hot nominees).
As a result, we handpicked the 15 hottest guys and gals in the business, and we’re presenting our annual rundown of the hottest programmers, developers, and coders around.
Victor Mathieux is chief product officer for Everest, an 'action-network' designed to help you achieve your loftiest goals. He played a big part in Everest's iPhone app and made it to our list of 30 developers under 30. He also has his own design consulting company BrainNectar. Up next for Mathieux is a project called Dept. of Motivation.
Himani Amoli created the app Wedding Party to help couples organise photos from the big day and keep their guests informed. She's also worked on other apps, including Mobilecious, which tracks food trucks, and TwizzleTales, which helps kids publish interactive stories on iPads.
Note: Ryan Orbuch is still a teenager!
But ... he's still super impressive. Orbuch came up with the idea for his task management app, Finish, while studying for his 10th-grade finals. We can't wait to see what's next for this guy once he graduates from high school.
Another one of our 30 under 30 developers, Samantha John is the cofounder and Chief Technology Officer of Hopscotch, an app that tries to make coding fun for kids. Before Hopscotch, John worked at Pivotal Labs.
Udi Cohen is the lead Android developer for Any.Do, an app that helps users stay organised and keep track of tasks. And if that wasn't enough, just picture Cohen in uniform. Before Any.Do, he worked as an engineer for the Israel Defence Forces.
Patrick Moberg is the developer behind the addicting game Dots, which he designed and built in three months. Before his success with mobile gaming, Moberg worked for quote-sharing site Banters and Spurd Inc.
Diana Lee was one of the earliest employees at Snapchat. She's still a software engineer for the app and works on both iOS and Android. Before joining Snapchat she was an intern at Endorse.com.
Mike Matas is the guy who designed Facebook's Paper, the tech giant's recent mobile app. He's also helped Apple refine software for the iPhone and iPad, and he built the UI for Nest's Learning Thermostat. Matas also made it onto our list of the most influential people in app development.
Sorry, ladies, he's already taken, and he and his girlfriend cowrite their own food blog (aww!).
Jóhann Bergþórsson is the Icelandic cutie behind the super-addicting trivia game QuizUp. He's CTO of Plain Vanilla Games, and was named one of our app developers to watch in 2014. QuizUp gained 3.5 million users within the first three weeks of its launch, making it the fastest-growing iPhone game of all time.
Tracy Chou is much more than just a pretty face -- she's one of Pinterest's top female engineers, working on product, platform, and infrastructure projects for the company. She's also a huge proponent of diversity in the tech sector, and wrote a Medium post last year, calling on tech companies to make public the number of their female employees.
Nick D'Aloisio is another teenager on our list, but man is he impressive. He recently won an Apple Design Award for his work on Yahoo's news app. D'Aloisio got his start at the young age of 17 when Yahoo bought his app Summly for $US33 million. He had started the app two years earlier when he was just 15.
Sara Haider is the Android engineering lead at the gossip-sharing app Secret. Before that, she was an early engineer for Vine and Twitter after a stint at Google.
Howie Liu began his tech career at 20 with a startup called Etacts that was backed by big timers like Ron Conway, Ashton Kutcher, and the founder of YouTube. The company was acquired by Salesforce, so Liu moved on to his next startup, Forma, which provides a spreadsheet replacement productivity tool. In his spare time he serves on the boards of ScholarMatch, Freestyle Capital, and Delivering Innovation in Supportive Housing.
We simply couldn't ignore Brett Seyler. He's a San Francisco-based developer, investor, and entrepreneur, and he's no stranger to the gaming industry. Seyler founded Kerosene Games in 2012, and he's an angel investor, too. A source who nominated Seyler for this list told us that Seyler's recently single, too.
Jade Raymond is so hot, she has her own unofficial fan site, featuring pictures, videos, a biography, and interviews. The born-and-raised Canadian's impressive video game programming repertoire includes her work as a producer for 'The Sims Online' and 'Assassin's Creed.' Today she's the managing director of Ubisoft Toronto.
