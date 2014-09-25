The Sexiest CEOs Alive!

Reuters/Stephen Lam Real-life Iron Man, Elon Musk, is the Sexiest CEO Alive.

A chief executive officer is the face of a brand. He or she announces earnings, attends events, and leads the company into the future. But some companies’ faces are hotter than others.

We’ve scoured the world to find the sexiest CEOs around the globe.

Sexiness, we will remind you, is a subjective measure. It’s not just about looks. Sex appeal is the culmination of a person’s success, power, ambition, charisma, altruism, fashion sense, and style. We also considered how sexy and buzzworthy the company is.

For this ranking, we have only included CEOs of companies with at least 100 employees.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.