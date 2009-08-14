Now, of course you’re not supposed to talk about how some CEOs are more endowed with one particular attribute than other CEOs.

But unless you’re a fence post, you’re sure going to think it.

So let’s get right to it, shall we?

THE SEXIEST CEOs ALIVE >



NOTES:

As with the other installments in this genre (See “The Sexiest Business Reporters Alive“), you may be relieved to learn that our criteria here was not “boobs.” We’re more sophisticated than that. We considered hair, too.

And brains! There’s nothing sexier than brains. And presence. And confidence, poise, and authority. And wittiness. And power. And chutzpah. And charm. And talent. And success. And style. And all those other qualities that tend to arouse the animal spirits.

We should say upfront that there are a lot of sexy CEOs–way more than we could fit in this list. We also regret to say that, given time constraints and lack of omniscience, we were not able to scientifically evaluate every CEO on the planet. So we apologise to any smouldering chief executives we may have missed.

