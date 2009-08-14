The Sexiest CEOs Alive

Now, of course you’re not supposed to talk about how some CEOs are more endowed with one particular attribute than other CEOs. 

But unless you’re a fence post, you’re sure going to think it.

So let’s get right to it, shall we?

THE SEXIEST CEOs ALIVE >
 

NOTES:

As with the other installments in this genre (See “The Sexiest Business Reporters Alive“), you may be relieved to learn that our criteria here was not “boobs.”  We’re more sophisticated than that.  We considered hair, too. 

And brains!  There’s nothing sexier than brains.  And presence.  And confidence, poise, and authority.  And wittiness.  And power.  And chutzpah.  And charm.  And talent.  And success.  And style.  And all those other qualities that tend to arouse the animal spirits.

We should say upfront that there are a lot of sexy CEOs–way more than we could fit in this list. We also regret to say that, given time constraints and lack of omniscience, we were not able to scientifically evaluate every CEO on the planet.  So we apologise to any smouldering chief executives we may have missed.

Vera Wang

Company: Vera Wang

Brian Roberts

Company: Comcast

Sharon Terney

Company: Victoria's Secret

Lorien Gabel

Company: Pingg

Ben Lerer

Company: Thrillist

Susan Lyne

Company: Gilt

Tim Armstrong

Company: AOL

Gina Bianchini

Company: Ning

Steve Jobs

Company: Apple

Jeff Immelt

Company: GE

Julie Smolyansky

Company: Lifeway Foods

Larry Ellison

Company: Oracle

Jamie Dimon

Company: JP Morgan

Heather Harde

Company: TechCrunch

Carlos Ghosn

Company: Nissan

John Mack

Company: Morgan Stanley

Andrea Jung

Company: Avon

Jeff Bewkes

Company: Time Warner

Robert Iger

Company: Disney

Ellen Kullman

Company: Dupont

Richard Barton

Company: Zillow

Ralph Lauren

Compnay: Ralph Lauren

Tiger Woods

Company: Tiger Woods, Inc.

Stacey Snider

Company: DreamWorks

Greg Norman

Company: Great White Shark Enterprises

Richard Branson

Company: Virgin

Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs

Company: Bad Boy Worldwide Entertainment and Sean John Clothing

Hilary Rowland

Company: Hilary.com

Who did we miss?

Please let us know in the comments. And don't miss...

