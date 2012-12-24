See The 15 Sexiest Ads Of 2012

Photo: Dolce and Gabbana
Companies tend to take full advantage of the old adage, “sex sells.”While most of the companies on our list, like Dolce & Gabbana and Calvin Klein, often go the sexy route, others, like a flower-delivery company and a car maker, may surprise you.
We also got to see the steamy side of celebs like Michael Phelps and Katie Holmes.
The rule, put into effect this year, stated that Olympic athletes could not be featured in advertisements for non-official sponsors from July 18 to August 15. This Louis Vuitton ad surfaced in early August. Phelps' agent said the Olympian did not violate any rules because the image was used without his authorization.
David Beckham for H&M. His soccer career may be at an end, but his marketing career is at its height.
Kate Upton for Carl's Jr. The chain did the same thing with Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian and Padma Lakshmi.
