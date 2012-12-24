See The 15 Sexiest Ads Of 2012

Christina Austin
Dolce and Gabbana adDolce and Gabbana stuck to its typical ad strategy of pushing the limits this year.

Photo: Dolce and Gabbana

Companies tend to take full advantage of the old adage, “sex sells.”While most of the companies on our list, like Dolce & Gabbana and Calvin Klein, often go the sexy route, others, like a flower-delivery company and a car maker, may surprise you.

We also got to see the steamy side of celebs like Michael Phelps and Katie Holmes.

Olivia Munn for PETA – although she was heavily Photoshopped.

Michael Phelps for Louis Vuitton. He was accused of breaking Olympic rules to make this ad.

The rule, put into effect this year, stated that Olympic athletes could not be featured in advertisements for non-official sponsors from July 18 to August 15. This Louis Vuitton ad surfaced in early August. Phelps' agent said the Olympian did not violate any rules because the image was used without his authorization.

Katie Holmes for jeweler H. Stern. Her ex Tom Cruise was said to disapprove.

David Beckham for H&M. His soccer career may be at an end, but his marketing career is at its height.

Kate Upton for Carl's Jr. The chain did the same thing with Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian and Padma Lakshmi.

Adam Senn for Dolce & Gabbana - Sport. Sugar Land's finest.

Fiat's Super Bowl commercial starring Romanian swimsuit model Catrinel Menghia.

Calvin Klein Men's Underwear. Nice packaging.

Carly Foulkes for T-Mobile. The pink dress girl switches into biker leathers.

Adriana Lima for Teleflora. Victoria's Secret didn't get the best of her, apparently.

Rihanna for Armani Jeans. Quiz: spot the jeans.

