A conference about sex with robots was shut down by police in Malaysia

A conference about sexual relationships with robots has been shut down by police in Malaysia, the BBC reports.

The Second International Congress on

Love and Sex with Robots promised to provide information on topics such as “teledildonics,” “intelligent electronic sex hardware,” and “roboethics.”

But Gizmodo reports that police in Malaysia have banned the event from taking place there. Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar reportedly told a press conference that “there’s nothing scientific about sex and robots. It is an offence to have anal sex in Malaysia, what more with robots.”

The conference organisers have released a statement on the event website explaining that it will be rescheduled:

Due to circumstances beyond our control, the Second International Congress on Love and Sex with Robots will be postponed until 2016. The conference will definitely not be held anywhere in Malaysia. We deeply apologise to any person or any authority which have felt offence in any way. To our delegates, we look forward to see you again next year for the Second International Congress on Love and Sex with Robots. Please stay tuned for next year’s location.

