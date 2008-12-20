The Sex Offender Who Stole Christmas

Every year, the Post Office collects extra letters to Santa and allows charitable individuals to answer kids’ requests for gifts. But this year, such philanthropic activity has been put on hold after a registered sex offender “adopted” one of the letters. (They ruin it for everyone!)



NY Times: At first, the Postal Service said the program would not resume until next year because the problem could not be fixed quickly. Later on, it said it planned to reopen the Manhattan program on Saturday, with procedural changes. It doesn’t know about other cities.

Under the fixes, the program will acquire an anonymity that might drain it of some of its warmth. Names and addresses will be blacked out and letters will be numbered. Instead of sending gifts directly, gift-givers will need to take wrapped presents to the post office and provide the recipient’s number. The post office will then send them out…

On Wednesday, signs announcing the end of the program at the Manhattan post office said the following:

“For the brief remainder of the holiday season, the Santa letters will be handled by our own dedicated employees as has been the tradition in the past.”

Hopefully, post offices elsewhere will do the same.

