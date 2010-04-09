The Seven Big Things Apple Just Announced For The iPhone

Click here to catch up on everything Apple is going to add to the iPhone >

Photo: Associated Press

Steve Jobs gave a big presentation on what’s coming in the next version of the iPhone operating system.He said there will be 1,500 new APIs for developers. Of that, he highlighted 7 big new features.



Multitasking

Folders to organise apps

A unified inbox

iBooks is coming to the iPhone

More features for the enterprise

A social network for gaming

Mobile advertising with iAds

The iPhone OS 4 will be available in the summer for the iPhone. It will be available in the fall for the iPad. Only iPhone 3GSs, third gen iPod Touches, and iPads will gain access to the the multitasking.

Click here to catch up on everything Apple is going to add to the iPhone >

Multitasking is coming to the iPhone, sorta This is the biggest news of the day from a user's perspective. Apple is adding multitasking to the iPhone. With Apple's multitasking, you'll hit your home button twice. A tray will pop up with the apps you have running in the background. It won't be true multitasking, rather an advanced form of app switching. Apple wants to preserve battery life, while still allowing some background processing. So, the specific functions listed below will be allowed to run in the background: Background audio for an app like Pandora.

VoIP so you can get Skype calls at any time.

Push notifications

Local notifications

Task completion

Fast app switching Apple is adding folders to organise your apps Apple is adding a way to organise all apps into folders. Sorta neat. You can now have over 2,000 apps stored on your phone. You make a new folder label it, then throw apps into it. Click on it, and you can see all the apps in there. A unified inbox so all your email comes to one place Steve Jobs basically pre-announced this one, but it's officially official. You get all your email in one place! Huzzah. Also, you can have multiple exchange accounts. So, that's cool. It was one of users biggest complaints. iBooks is now on the iPhone Apple is bringing its iBooks application to the iPhone. Previously it was an iPad-only application. We guess this is cool. Not really sure it merits being a 'tent pole' announcement, though. More for the enterprise Apple's fifth big announcement for the day was more for enterprise. Apple wants to pluck BlackBerrys out of people's hands. These features should help a little. A social network for gaming As we noted earlier today, iPhone and iPad users love to do the gaming. To make the experience better, Apple is adding a social network for gaming called the Game centre. In a press release, Apple says it will allow 'developers to create apps with the ability to invite friends to play a game, start a multiplayer game through matchmaking and track achievements and compare high scores on a leader board.' The biggest news is the iAd Mobile ads suck says Steve Jobs, so he's introducing the iAd. With the iAd, Apple is hoping to help developers that give away apps for free make some money. Developers get 60% of the ad sales revenue, Apple gets the rest. During his presentation Steve Jobs took a swipe at Google saying the search doesn't work on mobile like it does on desktop. Apple wants iAds to be more interactive, and keep people in the applications.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.