The Serious Flaw With Windows 8 And Its "Metro UI"

The Windows 8 Metro interface has replaced icons with tiles to match the model created by the Phone 7 interface.



Thus, the problem with Windows 8 and Metro finally became clear to me when I was confronted by a wall of tiles and was lost. The sameness made it impossible to find anything. Why anyone would revert to vague and homogeneous tiles from highly identifiable icons is beyond my comprehension. Perhaps someone thinks it’s more artsy.

