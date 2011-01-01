The Sentencing Of Mikhail Khodorkovsky Marks The End Of Russian Democracy

EU Russia Centre



The sentence of Russian businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky this week is a tragedy that signals Russia’s political corruption.Despite criticism from the U.S. and an appeal on Friday by Mikhail Khodorkovsky’s lawyers, it appears the former head of the Yukos Oil Company will spend as much time in the Gulag as many Stalin-era political prisoners.

His sentence of 13.5 years for fraud means that he will not be a free man until 2017, if then. The presiding judge in the case said that correcting Khodorkovsky would only be possible if he was isolated from society.

