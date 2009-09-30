The Senate Version Of The Climate Bill Leaks Out

The Washington Post has gotten its mitts on the Senate version of the climate bill which is still being fine tuned, but is almost done.



The initial verdict appears to be that they’ve made it a stronger bill than what arrived from the House. That makes sense since it’s just going to be weakened over and over as the debate drags on. As we saw last time the bill was debated what is written at the start is not what is passed in the end.

Even more importantly, it’s still not clear this sucker will be debated this year. And whenever it is debated, it’s unclear that it will be passed. This bill hinges on the success of the healthcare debate, which thus far hasn’t gone so well.

Here’s the WaPo:

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee will unveil a bill Wednesday that aims for a 20 per cent reduction in U.S. greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by the year 2020, according to several sources and a close-to-final version of the bill obtained by The Washington Post.

While Senate Democrats have made significant changes to their legislative draft over the past week, they are preserving the near-term climate target, which is more ambitious than the House-passed climate bill. The House bill, authored by Reps. Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) and Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), would mandate cutting emissions 17 per cent by 2020.

Both measures would require an 83 per cent reduction in greenhouse gases from the 2005 baseline by 2050.

