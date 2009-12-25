Senate Officially Passes Healthcare Reform -- A 'Christmas Gift' To America

In a move that Chris Dodd called a Christmas present to America (seriously) the Senate just officially passed a healthcare reform bill.



Now it’s on to be “reconciled” with the house version. If they iron out the kinks over abortion, and a few other things, the seemingly impossible battle may be over. Finally!

Actually, it may drag on for a bit. It was reported yesterday that the vote will slip to February, as Obama takes a hard pivot on pushing for a new stimulus.

The vote — the Senate’s last before Christmas — went down on a 60-39 party-line split.

