The Senate Just Got Its 60 Votes To Pass The Tax Deal

There you go… In a so-called “test vote”, the Senate cleared the necessary 60-vote threshold to pass the big tax deal. Essentially that means that the vote can be brought up for an actual vote, which will be a lot easier. And then the bill needs to get through the House, where it will need some sweeteners like ethanol subsidies to pass. And then after that there’s a conference committee vote, where the two sides will reconcile their different versions of the law.



So it’s not over yet, but this is a key step.

