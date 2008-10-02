The Senate Approved Bailout, But Will The House?

The three page version got a no, but will the surgically enhanced 451 page legislation make it past the House?



Baltimore Sun: The Senate action came two days after House members, facing re-election in a few weeks and confronted by angry constituents, rejected an earlier version of the plan and sent the stock market into a tailspin. The House will take up the new bill tomorrow morning.

House Minority Leader John Boehner, an Ohio Republican, said the package has a “much better chance” of passing the House than the measure that was defeated Monday 228-205. But he said he was “not taking anything for granted.”

Something to keep in mind: unemployment numbers come out on Friday. And it’s expected to show that employers cut jobs in September for the ninth straight month.

