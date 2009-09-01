The Selloff Picks Up Steam

After China’s big drop last night, our early morning dip didn’t seem that big. Perhaps the return of Merger-Monday helped counteract any bad news.



But, the selloff is starting to pick up some steam in the early afternoon. The incides are all off around 1% or more, witht he NASDAQ leading the way on the downside, down 1.4%.

Financials are getting slapped around a bit, though nothing scarily so. And considering how long this rally has been going on, it’s way to early to start freaking out.

