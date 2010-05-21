The Selling Intensifies: Markets Down 1%, Dow Slicing Through 10,000, Paris Down Big

Just under an hour to go until opening bell, and at the moment things are getting worse.



The Dow looks set to slice through the 10,000, with a decline of about 100. The NASDAQ, which has been really bearing the brunt of this selloff, is off over 1% in the futures market.

Across the pond, keep your eye on Paris, which is off about 2%.

Bonds, not surprisingly, are doing just fine.

Gold is down again.

The euro is up, but at the moment that doesn’t seem to matter much. This has never been about the nominal level of the Eurodollar. It’s about what the decline of the euro dollar represented, and nothing there seems to be resolved.

