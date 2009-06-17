And The Sell-Off Continues...

A few more days like this, and the bears will be putting together a real streak. Once again, the market is failing to show the buoyancy to which investors have become accustomed.



Stock markets were generally down across Europe and Asia.

AP: In Europe, the FTSE 100 index of leading British shares was down 35 points, or 0.8 per cent, at 4,296.50 while Germany’s DAX fell 59 points, or 0.8 per cent, to 4,296.50. The CAC-40 in France was 29 points, or 0.9 per cent, lower at 3,186.50.

Earlier in Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 80.90 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 18,084.60, though Japan’s Nikkei bucked the downward trend, gaining 87.97 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 9,840.85.

Futures had been up (slightly) here, but have now turned modestly lower.

There should be tons of news to move the market today, so these early numbers may mean nothing soon. The FedEx number at 7:45 means more than anything Obama says about regulatory overhaul.

