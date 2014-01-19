Two Students Dub Themselves The 'Selfie Police' And Charge Offenders Money For Every Snap They Take

Caroline Moss

You owe humanity a dollar.

This is the belief of the Selfie Police, a force made up of two Brigham Young University students who monitor the selfie activity of their friends and people (sometimes even celebrities) on social media.

The crime? Taking a narcissistic selfie. The punishment? Fork over a buck for each photo snapped.

But first, donate a dollar yourself before you start policing others; you know you’re just as guilty.

Currently, this is the most-wanted list:

Selfie PoliceSelfie Police

The best part of the Selfie Police is that 100% of the proceeds go to Vittana, a charity that helps low-income kids afford a college education, BetaBeat reports.

So far the cause has raised just under $US1,500.

Here’s how it works:

Selfie PoliceSelfie Police

The site even gives you some tweet ideas (funny ones, mean ones and snotty ones) to use when calling your friends out for their selfies and asking them to give a dollar to the cause.

