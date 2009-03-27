Leaked Photos of Tesla Model S

Here’s a three hour head start on a peek at the new Tesla sedan, the Model S. Click on the image for more from Kevin Rose’s Flickr page, where the images leaked. Rose was asked to take down the images, so they’re no longer on his page.

The interior of the car is just as slick as the exterior, with what looks like a big ole touchscreen.

Our first impression: It looks awesome. They’ve definitely got an eye for design.

Our second impression: How the heck do you open the door?

