The SEC's Report On The Flash Crash Is Going To Blame The Same Firm Everyone Blamed 5 Months Ago

A report on Reuters last night and Bloomberg this morning says that the Flash Crash on May 6 was caused by Waddell and Reed’s mini futures trades.



Your initial thoughts might be: Awesome! The found the culprit!

But you would be wrong, for a few reasons.

First, because Waddell and Reed is the exact same firm we speculated about causing the flash crash after it just happened.

Second, because they’re not even going to name Waddell and Reed.

Bloomberg says:

Waddell & Reed will not be identified by name in the SEC and CFTC report, according to two people familiar with the matter.

And third, because you were probably thinking that if they found the culprit, they’d do something to prevent someone else from wreaking the same havoc (“havoc” is disputable. Jim Simons, for one, thinks it was beautiful.) on the market again. Wrong again!

Bloomberg says:

The document also won’t make any policy recommendations, they said.

So the news is nothing new. At least it’s funny.

To read about what Waddell and Reed did to “cause” the flash crash, it is literally more helpful to read what we wrote 8 days after the flash crash than it is to read the news that just came out.

