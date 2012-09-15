The BLT Restaurant Empire Reveals The Secrets To Its Global Success

It’s really tough to open and maintain a successful restaurant in New York City.



Located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, BLT Steak has figured out a way to stand out in a city filled with tons of great restaurants.

With 11 total locations around the world, BLT Steak and its parent company ESquared Hospitality have in fact discovered the secret to opening successful restaurants.

Braden Reardon, executive chef of the flagship BLT Steak location in New York, tells us how they maintain consistency across a restaurant chain while also making each one unique.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Also Watch: Chef Gabriel Kreuther of The Modern Turns Food Into Gorgeous Works Of Art >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.