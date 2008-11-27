The Secrets Of Mega Broker Leighton Candler's Success

The New York Observer has an extended profile of mega real-estate broker Leighton Candler, the woman who pulled off the city’s most expensive co-op sale ever: hedge funder Scott Bommer‘s $48.8 million summer flip of the duplex at 1060 Fifth Avenue he and his wife purchased just months earlier. So how was Leighton able to arrange that mammoth sale and what are the other secrets of her success? Read on.



NY Observer: “You can’t make somebody buy something. You just can’t make them. They’re not handing out shotguns to brokers yet,” the tall, blond, Georgia-bred, 47-year-old real estate broker Leighton Candler complained earlier this month.

Haha. We hope she’s kidding!

She was sitting in the wood-paneled library of a 14-room duplex penthouse at 1020 Fifth Avenue. “And to push is wrong, to be controversial is wrong, to be confrontational is wrong. It really is. These are very sophisticated people.”…

So how does she talk to “sophisticated people” like Scott and Donya Bommer?

In January, her clients, a hedge fund manager and his philanthropist wife, paid $46 million for a duplex penthouse at 1060 Fifth Avenue. No co-op had ever sold for more. Then the couple got overwhelmed by the prospect of lengthy renovations and decided to sell.

“I said, ‘Are you sure? Really, I think you should think about it, it’s really fabulous.’ … Finally, they were like, ‘Too much of a project. We’ve got to sell it.’ I’d tell them several times to keep thinking about it, because it is really one of the extraordinary apartments in New York. There are not a lot of penthouses that big with those huge views. They said, ‘You’re right, you’re right, you’re right, but we really do. It’s really too big, it’s really too much, we really do not want to start this project, so can you sell it?’ I said, ‘Well, yeah, I can sell it.’ They said, ‘O.K., well, would you?’ I said, ‘You really mean it? You want me to do that? Think about it again.’ They said, ‘O.K., we’ve thought about it again. Yes.’ I said, ‘O.K.'” On July 29, the penthouse duplex sold for $48,836,000…

The hedge fund manager and his philanthropist wife are still shuffling, too. This month, Ms. Candler listed their full-floor condo at the Ritz-Carlton on Central Park South for $35 million. The couple bought it only this July for $28.5 million, but, like their place at 1040 Fifth Avenue and then the record-setting duplex penthouse at 1060 Fifth Avenue, the Ritz-Carlton turned out to be not quite perfect. “We’re totally looking,” the wife said this week. “And Leighton is our broker. I would like to wait out the co-op market a little bit, but, of course, we’re always looking.”

And where does such a powerful, and presumably fairly wealthy, woman live. In a small, rented studio on Central Park South.

