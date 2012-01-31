The Secret To YouTube's Success? Personal Relationships

After Google bought YouTube, a lot of outsiders were thinking YouTube got lucky.



But it was the close relationship of the founding team that helped YouTube shine, according to Hunter Walk, product manager at Google (working on YouTube).

Walk wrote in a blog post that “early YouTubers were amazing operators and don’t get enough credit for building an incredibly capable team very quickly.”

The reason why YouTube was so good in its early days is that most of the early tech employees were referred or had worked with each other before. Their personal relationships and the fact that they liked to work together fast tracked their productivity. So it’s not surprising that now, some of the YouTube guys are working together again on other startups: Endorse and TheIceBreak.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.