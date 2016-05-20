The secret to productivity, according to a whizz kid that got into 5 Ivy League universities

Photo: Brendon Thorne/ Getty Images.

Jamie Beaton is, by any standard, a whizz kid.

At 21 years of age, the New Zealander has graduated with a Masters from Harvard — after being accepted into five Ivy League schools — and is soon to become the youngest person admitted to Stanford Business School.

More impressively, while reaching those academic goals, Beaton was building his own consulting business. It’s now worth $82 million.

So what’s the secret to his productivity? It’s all about your mindset, says Beaton.

“Effective studying is a mindset, a way of life, a focus and an ambition manifesting itself in regular and consistent work,” he told Business Insider.

Targeted goal-setting and ambition to succeed is paramount, he said.

“It is very hard to be motivated if you are lost in a confused void, unsure of where your education fits in with your goals.

“Make sure you are armed with the best information, a strategic education game plan and the best resources. Your ambition and innate tenacity to realise your dreams will follow.”

