The Secret To Pinterest's Astounding Success: A Brilliant Sign-Up Process You Should Copy

What Tumblr was to 2011, Twitter was to 2007, and Facebook was to 2006, a site called Pinterest is to 2012.

Launched in 2009, the site had 11 million visits during one week in December of 2011. You can safely figure its monthly number is around 40 million by now. That’s impressive 40% growth year over year.

Like any social media success on the Internet, what Pinterest is, exactly, is hard to explain. Users post things they find on the Internet there. Mostly, they post photos – photos of products, pretty people, dogs, houses, design, and landscapes.

Pinterest calls itself “an online pinboard to collect and share what inspires you. Discover new things hand-picked by people who share your interests.”

How is Pinterest growing so fast? Mostly through word-of-mouth. My wife joined when her mother told her about it. Since then, my wife has told lots of her friends to join.

Word of mouth marketing like this only starts when there’s a great product to inspire it. So that’s the foundation of Pinterest’s growth. The web site works well and people (mostly women, it seems) love to use it.

But the other thing Pinterest does exceptionally well is get people on-board who think they may want to try the site, in a very sticky, compelling, and highly branded way. It is not run-of-the-mill.

The Pinterest sign-up process is the secret to its success. Any startup can learn from it.

