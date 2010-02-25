Here's The Real Reason Korea Is Winning So Many Olympic Medals

South Korea may be drowning in a demographic crisis, with low birth rates and an ageing population, but they are benefiting from an incredible physiological boom.



A government survey shows that the average Korean is two inches taller than in 1979.

Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo is trumpeting their growth with two revealing headlines:

Physiological Changes Bring Koreans Closer to West

How Bigger Korean Athletes Challenge the World

Physiological growth, attributed to better health and nutrition, suggests why Koreans are good at figure skating, according to Chosun Ilbo.

It also suggests the only way Korea, like Japan, can stave off the surging economy of China.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.