Here's the secret to keeping lemons fresh for 3 months

Normally, lemons only keep for a week at most.

After a week of being left in room temperature, lemons lose their moisture and start to deteriorate. The pores in the lemon rinds allow moisture to escape the fruit, causing it to dry out and go bad.

To keep the lemons fresh longer, all you need to do is put your lemons in a bowl of water and pop it in the fridge, according to Food.com.

Alternatively, you can put lemons in an air-tight plastic bag in the fridge.

The water in the bowl serves to replenish the lost moisture to the lemons, and the plastic bag serves the same purpose of maintaining that moisture within the fruit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.