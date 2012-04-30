The Secret To Instagram's Success All Photo Startups Should Steal

One of the reasons Instagram took off like a rocket was because the app was mind-bendingly fast at uploading and streaming photos.
In a presentation last year, Instagram co-founder and lead engineer Mike Krieger showed off the secret to why Instagram is actually that fast.
Instagram actually starts uploading a photo even before you have selected a filter, whereas most photo apps begin uploading after the photo has been filtered or tagged.
Since then, Facebook bought Instagram for more than $1 billion.
Photo: Instagram
