The Secret To America's Happiness Revealed: Work Longer Hours

Photo: quangdiggityviaFlickr

A new study on happiness says that US workers who stretch their hours are actually happier, according to the Daily Mail.This runs directly the opposite direction for the European workforce – those who work less hours overseas are happier.



Researchers suggest that these data indicate a basic difference in the goals held by workers in the US and abroad – Americans chase income while Europeans would rather enjoy life.

The study was unable to conclude that work actually causes happiness. Researchers suggest that the results actually have to do with how a person measures success.

Not feeling so happy? Here are 15 Scientifically-Proven Things That Will Make You Happier >>

For more on this study, head over to DailyMail >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.