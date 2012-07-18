The Secret To Getting A Viral Hit On Reddit

We at Business Insider look to Reddit as a major source of traffic. Of course we’ve been told not to try to game the aggregation site lest we get banned like some publications.



Anyway other Reddit users still seek the secret to making posts go viral.

For them, we suggest this analysis by online marketing consultant Frank Fuchs. Fuchs studied over 10,000 viral Reddit posts over 3 years to determine the best time and topic to post.

The hidden secrets of successful Reddit posts



