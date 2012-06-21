The Secret To Getting A Full-Time Job At Facebook If You're A Lowly Intern

Photo: Facebook

You’ve snagged your engineering internship for the summer at Facebook and you just finished up your graduation ceremony.Now what?



Well, now you probably want to get hired by Facebook at the end of your internship.

You have a few months to prove yourself, but you’re going to have to put in a lot of work. Neel Hajare, a former Facebook intern that received a full-time offer at the end of his internship, has some advice on Quora:

Commit code early and often. Facebook isn’t counting your lines of code, but there seems to be a correlation between the amount of code Facebook interns check in and whether they get hired, Hajare says.

Make progress on your projects. Don’t let anything get in the way, and if the rest of your team is getting sidetracked, take it upon yourself to keep your project moving forward. Being too eager is not a bad thing.

Don’t get distracted. Facebook has an awesome office, but you need to make sure you are getting your work done at that office.

Have a good relationship with your mentor. Always ask questions — you don’t know if you’re doing something right or wrong unless you ask. And your mentor probably has a say in whether you get hired at the end of the internship.

Have a demo for your project. You need to be able to clearly explain and describe what you did over the summer, and there’s no better way than to demo your product to Facebook higher-ups.

Don’t miss: 11 Easy Ways To Offend Facebook Employees

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.