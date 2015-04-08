The secret to earning Steve Jobs' trust, summed up in one paragraph

Brent Schlender and Rick Tetzeli’s new book, “Becoming Steve Jobs: The Evolution of a Reckless Upstart Into a Visionary Leader,” has been praised as being the most accurate portrayal of Jobs to date.

And there’s a reason Schlender and Tetzeli’s book is so detailed and thorough — Schlender was one of the few journalists that earned Jobs’ trust.

He covered the Apple co-founder over the course of 25 years at both Fortune and The Wall Street Journal.

Rick Tetzeli, Fast Company’s executive editor who worked with Schlender on the book, explained that Jobs’ trust in Schlender boiled down to one key element: He knew what he was talking about.

Here’s how Tetzeli described it in a recent interview with Business Insider:

And Brent knew something about programming. He had worked on a mainframe, taken computer programming classes at the University of Kansas. So he could talk intelligently with Steve about the things that mattered most to Steve. Again and again, that was what mattered to Steve. If you knew what you were talking about, you got a level of respect from Steve that others didn’t get.

The book is full of intimate and personal anecdotes from Jobs’ life that demonstrate how he evolved from the Steve Jobs that was ousted from Apple in the early 1990s to the man that lead the company to release its most revolutionary products.

