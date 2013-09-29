15 Star Employees Behind The Scenes At Twitter

Jack Dorsey, Dick Costolo, Biz Stone and Evan Williams are fairly well known names at Twitter.
But there are a lot of people working hard behind the scenes to make Twitter the multi-billion-dollar company it is today.
Here are some people who play integral roles at Twitter who don’t get enough recognition.
Title: CEO and General Manager of Vine; Creative Director of Vine
When they joined Twitter: October 2012
Why they are significant: Rus and Dom sold Vine to Twitter before their video sharing app even launched. Since then, the app has exploded to 40 million users and it's a big part of Twitter's media sharing plan.
Title: Head of Media
When she joined Twitter: Feb. 2012
Why she is significant: Sladden has been named one of the most 'influential women in tech' and she heads up all media relationships for Twitter. When you see tweets at the bottom of TV shows, like The Bachelorette, the presidential debates, or the VMAs, that's Sladden's doing.
Title: General Counsel
When she joined Twitter: July 2011 as Director of Legal
Why she is significant: In August, Gadde took Alex MacGillivry's role as General Counsel of Twitter. She specialises in corporate and securities law, which will be important when the company goes public.
Title: Vice President of International Market Development
When she joined Twitter: August 2010
Why she is significant: Stanton has been named one of Forbes' most powerful women. She was named Special Adviser to the Office of Innovation at the U.S. Department of State and President Obama previously appointed her Director of Citizen Participation. Staton helped Twitter open offices in Japan, Brazil and Europe. She's being moved to abroad to help aid international expansion.
Title: President of Global Revenue
When he joined Twitter: Sept. 2010
Why he is significant: Bain joined Twitter from News Corp. He has been largely responsible for Twitter's successful business model. When he joined, it was just getting off the ground; now the company generates more than half-a-billion dollars annually.
Title: Chief Operating Officer
When he joined Twitter: March 2010
Why he is significant: Adam Bain's boss is Ali Rowghani, who heads up the entire business side of Twitter. Rowghani took a product few could picture monetizing and turned it into a money-making machine within a few years. He's been called the 'quiet, behind-the-scenes body man to Twitter CEO Costolo.'
Title: Vice President of Product, Revenue
When he joined Twitter: May 2009 as the Engineering Lead of Analytics
Why he is significant: Another Twitter business guy that has earned his keep is Kevin Weil. Weil joined Twitter as a data scientist with no advertising experience. Weil now builds all the advertising products that Adam Bain has become famous for successfully selling. 'He really proved himself to be Twitter's secret weapon on the monetization front,' Bain told Ad Age's Cotton Delo.
Title: Senior Vice President of Engineering
When he joined Twitter: April 2012 as Vice President of Engineering
Why he is significant: Under Fry's management, Twitter's platform has become much more stable. Last month, Fry helped Twitter secure its new tweets per second record of 143,199. He's also helped secure a lot of talent and spawn innovation at Twitter through programs like Twitter University.
Title: Vice President of Product
When he joined Twitter: Jan. 2012
Why he is significant: Michael leads Twitter's product and design teams, and he has helped the company implement faster and focus more on mobile.
Title: Director of Revenue Product
When she joined Twitter: April 2010 as Director of Business Development
Why she is significant: Underwood has been with Twitter longer than most other employees. She oversees all of its important advertiser-facing products, such as Twitter's advertising API and analytics. She also oversees campaign management.
Title: Vice President of Platform Engineering
When he joined Twitter: Aug. 2009 as a software engineer and technical lead on the platform team
Why he is significant: Raffi is another longstanding Twitter employee. He's led its engineering team through changes that have made the platform more stable, and the infamous fail whale an image of the past.
Title: Software Engineer, Android
When she joined Twitter: Oct. 2009
Why she is significant: Haider built Vine's Android app and she previously led Twitter's Android efforts. She's also a big proponent of teaching young women to code. She helped the group Girls Who Code set up an office at Twitter and she gets students circling in and out of the headquarters during the summer.
Title: Senior Director of Trust and Safety
When she joined Twitter: Oct. 2008, working with spam and abuse, or, according to her LinkedIn: 'Doing what I do now but with no one reporting to me.'
Why she is significant: Del is Twitter's 'top cop.' As Fast Company says, 'she can kick you off Twitter or shield your information from authorities.' She's handled a slew of sticky situations, from account hackings to Vine porn to harassment tweets.
Title: Legal Director
When he joined Twitter: 2010
Why he is significant: Lee is responsible for helping Twitter secure a number of important patents, including the pull-down-to-refresh feature. He also spearheaded Twitter's Innovator's Patent Agreement.
