All About The Secret Service Scandal In 60 Seconds

Before President Obama arrived at the Summit of the Americas in Cartagena, Colombia, 11 Secret Service agents – along with five U.S. military personnel – were sent packing and placed on administrative leave.



The agents are accused of soliciting prostitutes, and Obama has since called for a “thorough” and “rigorous” investigation into the matter. This could turn into the biggest scandal in the history of the Secret Service, and it has certainly overshadowed the Summit.

Find out everything you need to know about the Secret Service scandal and watch one minute explainer video below:

Produced by William Wei

