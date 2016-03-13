The Secret Service jumped to protect Donald Trump at Ohio rally

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

A protester who appeared to be yelling tried to rush the stage at Donald Trump’s rally in Dayton, Ohio on Saturday morning.

Trump’s speech was interrupted as his Secret Service detail rushed to protect him. Trump was visibly startled, but then thanked the crowd for warning him, reports CNN.

“I was ready for him,” Trump said to the audience, according to NBC. “But it’s much easier if the cops do it.”

The protester’s motivations were not immediately clear, but law enforcement officers told CNN the man will be charged with disorderly conduct.

The incident comes on the heels of a massive protest at Trump’s rally in Chicago on Friday night. His campaign was forced to cancel the event.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.